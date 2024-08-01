Kodagu sees an increase of 1,031.02 mm rainfall in 2024

August 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As of 8:30 am today, Kodagu received an average rainfall of 43.23 mm in last 24 hours. On the same day last year, 10.67 mm of rainfall was recorded.

The total rainfall from January until now in Kodagu is 2217.15 mm, compared to 1186.13 mm during the same period last year, an increase of 1,031.02 mm.

In Madikeri taluk, the average rainfall over the last 24 hours is 71.73 mm against last year’s 12.73 mm rain. The total rainfall from January until now is 3050.60 mm, compared to 2008.33 mm of same period last year.

In Virajpet taluk, the average rainfall today is 45.20 mm against 8.15 mm of last year. The total rainfall from January until now is 2066.95 mm against 935.76 mm of last year.

In Ponnampet taluk, the average rainfall today is 42.92 mm against 5.40 mm of last year. The total rainfall from January until now is 2141.69 mm against 950.56 mm of last year.

In Somwarpet taluk, the average rainfall today is 38.90 mm against 17.35 mm of last year. In Kushalnagar taluk, the average rainfall today is 17.40 mm against 9.70 mm of same period last year.