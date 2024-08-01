Travel alert: Avoid visits to waterfalls for now

August 1, 2024

Entry ban at waterfalls of Kodagu, Srirangapatna tourist places, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Brindavan Gardens

Mysore/Mysuru: With Kodagu, a part of the Western Ghats experiencing heavy rainfall, the District Administration has requested tourists to postpone their visits to popular destinations, especially waterfalls.

Kodagu is home to several popular tourist spots, including Iruppu Falls, Abbey Falls, Mallalli Falls, Chelavara Falls, Chiklihole Dam, Kote Abbey Falls, and Surlabbi Falls. Several tourists from Mysuru and Bengaluru often visit Kodagu for ‘monsoon tourism’ to witness the splendour of cascading waterfalls

The dangerous aspect here is tourists often ignore the authorities’ warnings and venture into waterfalls to take selfies and record videos. There have been incidents of tourists being swept away by strong currents. To prevent further accidents, the District Administration has advised tourists to avoid visiting Kodagu for the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Kodagu until yesterday, with an orange alert in effect for the next few days.

In addition to Kodagu, heavy rainfall is also affecting tourist destinations like Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, with more rain forecasted. As a precaution, authorities are advising tourists to postpone their visits till Aug. 16, though formal advisories have not yet been issued.