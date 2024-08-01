Wayanad Landslides: Indian Army to the rescue

August 1, 2024

Constructs bridges connecting landslide-hit Meppadi and Chooralmala villages

Wayanad (Kerala): The Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded at landslides hit Wayanad on Tuesday last. Six Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns comprising around 500 personnel including medical staff, along with bridging equipment and rescue dogs are deployed at Wayanad. The Army has rescued around 1,000 people and provided them necessary medical aid.

According to a press release from Ministry of Defence, the Army has set up a “Command and Control Centre” headed by Major General V.T. Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area along with Brigadier Arjun Segan at Kozhikode for coordinating HADR efforts.

Army’s Engineer Task Force from Madras Engineering Group and Centre (MEG & Centre) with 123 personnel along with a set of 150 feet Bailey Bridge, three JCBs and other support equipment constructed a bridge connecting Meppadi – Chooralmala villages.

Death toll rises to 282

The death toll in landslides in Wayanad district has risen to 282, including 23 children, with 240 people still missing and 213 undergoing treatment at various hospitals. As many as 8,304 people, including 19 pregnant women, have been shifted to 82 relief camps set up in Meppadi and nearby areas in Wayanad district, officials said, adding that 143 bodies were kept in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in previously, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to visit Wayanad.