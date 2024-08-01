Echo of Governor’s show-cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah: CM to fight Guv’s likely prosecution nod legally 

August 1, 2024

Cabinet colleagues stand by CM during breakfast meeting in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a significant political development, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 27, seeking an explanation regarding alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Governor Gehlot has asked Siddaramaiah to explain why prosecution sanction should not be granted in connection with the alleged MUDA irregularities. The notice, seen as a potential precursor to sanctioning the prosecution of the Chief Minister, has unsettled the State Government, which came to power with a strong majority last year.

Counter-moves

This morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with his Ministerial colleagues at his residence to strategise ahead of a Cabinet meeting. They discussed the Governor’s notice and planned their counter-moves in response to the potential prosecution sanction.

The meeting explored various options, including passing a resolution against the Governor’s actions. Siddaramaiah declared that he would legally challenge the Governor’s notice and any prosecution move by filing petitions in Court.

The CM also consulted Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnanna. The Cabinet members and Siddaramaiah accused the Governor of issuing the notice with malicious intent, describing it as an ‘abuse of power.’

Siddaramaiah stated, “We have submitted all relevant documents related to the MUDA case, yet the notice was issued with ill intent. I am confident that the high command will support me. This is an attempt to destabilise my government, similar to what has happened in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal.”

What prompted Governor’s move?

The allegation is that Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, received expensive plots in exchange for her land in Kesare-Devanur, which was developed into a layout. The Governor had previously requested a report from the Chief Secretary on the MUDA scam.

Advocate and social activist T.J. Abraham met with the Governor on July 25, seeking permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah under various Prevention of Corruption Act provisions and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Following this meeting, the Governor issued the notice to the Chief Minister.

MLA Srivatsa reacts

In addition to Abraham, several BJP leaders, including Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, have lodged complaints with the Governor. Srivatsa told reporters in Mysuru yesterday that he would be happy if the Governor sanctioned the prosecution.

Sources indicate that Siddaramaiah discussed the matter with the Congress high command in Delhi on Tuesday. Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Bengaluru late on July 31 night, rushed to Energy Minister K.J. George’s residence. The Governor was also in Delhi during these events.

There are indications that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, despite withdrawing support for the BJP’s padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation, played a big role in the issuance of show-cause notice to the CM. He reportedly influenced Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take legal action against Siddaramaiah.