500 BJP workers from Mysuru to join Padayatra daily: BJP Rural President

August 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the decision of State BJP to take out Mysuru Chalo Padayatra from Bengaluru, from Aug. 3 to 10, in protest against the corrupt practices of Congress Government, a preliminary meeting was held at City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram on Wednesday.

BJP Rural President L.R. Mahadeva Swamy, in his address, vented his ire against the State Congress Government, for indulging in corruption, that came to fore with the reported scams at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Ltd., and the misuse of funds meant for the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, taking the people of the State for a ride.

The people are watching how the women heads of the families are cheated, without providing a financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 per month, deceiving them in the daylight. Moreover, is it right on the part of the Chief Minister himself, to have been involved in the scam under 50:50 site scheme at MUDA, ignoring the prevailing order of revoking the related law, way back in the year 2023 itself? questioned Mahadeva Swamy.

Responding to the call of State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, the party workers from the district too, numbering 500 will be taking part in Mysuru Chalo daily. A large number of party workers from across the State, will be participating in the Padayatra, only to blow a war bugle against the series of corruptions of the Government.

Former MLA B. Harshavardhan said, Congress Government is misusing the funds set aside for the welfare of backward classes, thus affecting the progress of very community across the State. The CM is directly involved in MUDA scam, with corroborative documents available, which is already known to the people of the State. The recent behaviour of CM shows, he is feeling guilty and embarrassed over the developments.

Former BJP Rural President Mangala Somashekar, leaders S. Mahadevaiah, General Secretary Kiran Jayarame Gowda, Madavadi Mahesh, Balu and others were present.