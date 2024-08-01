DC reviews cases booked under KPMEA
DC reviews cases booked under KPMEA

August 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy chaired a review meeting of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Authority (KPMEA), at the meeting hall of District Health and Family Welfare Office in the city recently.

DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, who went through the inspection reports related to 28 cases booked under KPME Act, noted that, 15 institutions have been slapped with penalty while four more institutions were ordered to suspend the operations completely, keeping the decision pending in three other cases.

DC instructed the Officers to impose smaller amount of fine for first time violations, with a warning to suspend the licence if they fail to take corrective measures in the coming days.

The DHO and other Officers were directed to inspect those hospitals against whom the cases have been booked and carry out timely inspections over their level of compliance with KPMEA rules.

DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy apprised the meeting that when Taluk Health Officers (THO) visited private clinics, it was found that some of the AYUSH doctors were giving allopathy medicines to their patients.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.R. Gayathri was also present.

Precautions about dengue

In a meeting of District Level Task Force, to take steps to prevent dengue fever and control it from spreading further, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy instructed pourakarmikas and anganwadi workers to actively take part in the Dry Day activities scheduled on every Friday.

The teachers and faculty at schools and colleges respectively should create awareness about dengue and the precautionary measures to be taken, during the assembly to conduct prayer, the DC directed.

