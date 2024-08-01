Combating plastic pollution innovatively: MCC to launch PET recycling, cloth bag vending machines

August 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: To curb the use of plastic, which poses a significant threat to the environment, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is set to introduce an innovative system.

The new initiative includes the installation of Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottle recycling machines and cloth bag vending machines at various locations in the city.

The MCC has devised this alternative method to combat the dangers of plastic, which is harmful to both health and the environment. The plastic issue is a global concern, and finding solutions for non-biodegradable materials like plastic is critical.

The machines will be placed at busy spots to ensure they are easily accessible to the public. This initiative aims to reduce plastic waste by providing a way to recycle and reuse it at the source.

How to use the machines

For the PET bottle recycling machine, users can deposit empty PET bottles, such as those used for water and juice. The machine will then sort the bottles, remove any labels, and clean them. The caps will be removed, and the bottles will be processed further. Users will receive Re. 1 for every two one-litre bottles deposited.

The cloth bag vending machine allows users to purchase cloth bags for Rs. 10. Payments can be made via digital wallets like UPI, Google Pay, or PhonePe by scanning a QR code on the machine. Alternatively, users can pay using coins, either a Rs. 10 coin or two Rs. 5 coins. This initiative aims to reduce the use of plastic carry bags.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff stated that both machines are expected to play a significant role in controlling plastic waste. The manufacturers have demonstrated the machines’ functionality, and an action plan has been developed to install them in high-traffic areas of the city.

Once approved by the Deputy Commissioner, tenders will be called to implement the plan promptly. Two machines will be installed at each of the nine selected locations, including Mysore Palace, D. Devaraja Urs Road, Devaraja Market and KSRTC Suburban Bus Station.