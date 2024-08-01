Tourists banned from sites close to water

August 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuous rainfall in the Cauvery basin of Mandya district has led to increased outflow from the KRS reservoir. As a result, the outflow has been increased to approximately 1,70,000 cusecs into the Cauvery River.

To ensure public safety and law and order, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has issued orders restricting access to tourist spots within the Srirangapatna taluk.

The affected locations include the KRS Reservoir, Brindavan Gardens, Paschimavahini, Gosai Ghat, Balmuri and Edamuri, Wellesley Bridge, the bathing ghats near Nimishamba Temple, Ranganathithu Bird Sanctuary and the areas around the KRS Reservoir.

The entry restriction for the public and tourists will be in effect on Aug. 1 and 2.

Severe crop loss has been reported in villages along the River Cauvery, with farmers facing similar issues as last year due to heavy rainfall.

Wellesley Bridge submerged: The Wellesley Bridge in Srirangapatna is fully submerged, with water overflowing. Authorities have placed barricades on either side to prevent vehicular movement. Even the retaining wall of the Wellesley Bridge has collapsed.

Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagaluru: In Chamarajanagar, entry to Gaganachukki, Bharachukki and Hogenakkal Falls is banned until tomorrow, with the possibility of extension depending on water release from the KRS and Kabini dams.

The Chikkamagaluru District Administration has advised tourists to postpone travel plans until Aug. 15 or further notice due to heavy rains. In Udupi, holidays have been declared for schools and colleges following heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a red alert for Udupi and predicted heavy showers and landslides in Shivamogga over the next few days.