FIR for over speeding

August 1, 2024

Driving over 130 kmph on any road, highway in Karnataka to attract FIR from today

Mysore/Mysuru: Starting today, Aug. 1, the State Police will register First Information Report (FIR) against drivers exceeding the speed limit of 130 km per hour.

Drivers driving over 130 kmph will be booked for rash and dangerous driving under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Violators may face penalties, including up to six months of imprisonment, a fine of Rs. 1,000, or both. The rule is effective statewide, with all the district Police being instructed to monitor vehicle speeds and enforce the permissible limits strictly.

The national speed limit on highways is 100 kmph, 120 kmph on expressways while state roads and highways have lower limits.

This decision follows a 2022 report indicating that over- speeding accounted for approximately 90 percent of fatal accidents in the State.

It was also prompted by an accident recently on NICE road, where three people died due to a vehicle travelling at 160 kmph.

The incident led the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee on Road Safety to urge the State Government to implement stricter measures against over-speeding.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), Alok Kumar, stated, “From Aug. 1, FIRs will be registered against those driving above 130 km per hour anywhere in Karnataka for rash and dangerous driving.”

Kumar noted that on July 25, 155 drivers exceeded 130 kmph on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. These drivers will be booked under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving, as driving over 120 km per hour is considered rash or dangerous.

Alok Kumar emphasised that the new rule applies to all roads, not just highways. The Police will use speed laser guns and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras to record vehicle speeds and capture images.

Laser guns are already installed along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, and 155 speed laser guns have been distributed. Kumar acknowledged that recording vehicle speeds is more challenging at night.