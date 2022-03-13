‘Revenue records to door-step’ campaign launched
News

‘Revenue records to door-step’ campaign launched

March 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s new initiative to deliver Revenue documents like Pahani, Caste certificate, Income certificate etc. to the door-step of the people was launched by distributing Revenue records in Dadadakalahalli village of Yelwal hobli in Mysuru taluk yesterday.

This programme  of providing Revenue records to door-steps was launched across the State yesterday and in city it was inaugurated by District  Minister S.T. Somashekar.

Speaking on the occasion Somashekar said documents like Pahani, Caste Certificate, Income Certificate and other documents given by the Revenue Department will be delivered to the door-step of the beneficiaries to prevent people from running around to get these documents. “We intend to deliver Revenue documents to about 1.5 lakh beneficiaries at their door-steps. This programme is being launched across the State to deliver revenue documents to the door-steps of farmers,” he said.

“The Deputy Commissioner (DC) is responding well to the  problems of the people and is doing a sincere job in implementing all Government programmes, he said and added  that the DC is trying his best to solve the issues of the Revenue Department.”.

MLA G.T. Devegowda interacted with the villagers on the occasion.

“The Government has initiated programme to deliver all needed Revenue documents at your door-step and this programme has started from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru district which will really help the people”, the MLA said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Assistant Commissioner Kamala Bai, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer M.S. Ramesh and others were present on the occasion.

