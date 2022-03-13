Bahuroopi National Theatre Fest begins

March 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 9-day ‘Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava,’ an annual national theatre festival, got off to a colourful start amidst a huge gathering at Rangayana premises here yesterday.

‘Vrukshamaate’ Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda inaugurated the festival by rocking a cradle with a child in it to the tune of a lullaby, symbolic of the theme of the theatre festival — ‘Motherhood.’

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda said that the people praised her for planting saplings and nurturing the forests. The Government, which recognised her work, bestowed her awards and prizes. More recently, she was conferred the prestigious ‘Padma Shri’ award , which she was glad to receive it at New Delhi from the President of India, she said.

Stressing on the need for planting trees as it will largely help in expanding our forest cover, Tulasi Gowda underlined the importance of saving our nature and environment.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who released the festival souvenir and also inaugurated the Handicrafts Exhibition, said that he was anxious to see Tulasi Gowda.

Noting that he felt happy that the ‘Vrukshamaate’ was invited for the inauguration of this important festival, Somashekar said he was thankful to Rangayana for providing him an opportunity to be part of the event.

Pointing out that he got emotional after seeing the joy of parents of students who returned from war-torn Ukraine, Somashekar said that the theme ‘Motherhood’ has explored the broad gambit of motherhood much more now.

Actress and advocate Malavika Avinash, in her address, explained the concept of mother, motherhood, mother tongue and mother land, drawing quotes and context from ancient religious and philosophical texts.

Recalling her husband actor Avinash family’s association with theatre icon B.V. Karanth, Malavika said that she got an opportunity to take part in a shooting of her film at locations close to Mysuru Rangayana.

Highlighting her association with Rangayana, she thanked Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa for inviting her for the inauguration of ‘Bahuroopi.’

The actress also inaugurated ‘Maunada Henigeya Dhyaana’, a knitted works expo of artist Shyamala at Sachitra Art Gallery.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, in his keynote address, said he was stuck by the concept of Mother (Taayi) and came to the conclusion that since it encapsules nature and environment, there cannot be a bigger and broader theme (Motherhood). ‘Taayi’ is also the pivotal element in human society and family, he added.

Cariappa further said that the concept entails Jaminu (land), Jala (water), Jangal (forest), Januvaaru (cattle) and Jana (people), encapsulating ‘mother nature’ in its various facets.

A book expo, apart from a film festival, were also inaugurated yesterday. The entry to the film festival is free. The nine-day ‘Bahuroopi’ also features workshops and seminars exploring various themes. The performances and programmes are being held at Bhoomigeeta, Kalamandira, Vanaranga, B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi, Sampath Rangamandira and Kindarijogi Janapadaranga, all in Rangayana premises.

The Theatre Fest will feature nearly 35 plays of which 20 will be in Kannada and the remaining will be performed in different languages by theatre groups from across the country. The event will also feature a whole range of folk performances.

There are a total of 80 stalls selling books, art works, handicrafts, desi garments, food articles and a variety of other domestic products.

Besides, there are five stalls exclusively meant for providing educative information on home industries, cottage industries, pottery, handlooms and other hand-made products.

MLA L. Nagendra presided. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Chairman of various Boards and Corporations — H.V. Rajeev, M. Appanna, N.V. Phaneesh, N.R. Krishnappa Gowda and Shivalingaiah, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati and others were present.

The ‘Bahuroopi Raashtriya Rangotsava’ will conclude on Mar. 20, with Orator Chakravarti Sulibele delivering the valedictory speech at Vanaranga at 5 pm.