Minister inaugurates Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Boys Hostels

March 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Transport and SC/ST Welfare B. Sriramulu, inaugurated the newly constructed Boys Pre-matric and Post-Matric Hostels at Paramahamsa Nagar in Srirampura yesterday in the presence of District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and others.

The Hostel is constructed for SC/ST students at a cost of Rs. 5.36 crore. This four-storeyed building has rooms, dining hall, supervisor’s room, library, computer room, bathrooms and toilets.

Speaking on the occasion, Sriramulu disclosed that the State Government has reserved Rs. 28,000 crore for SC/ST welfare and priority will be given to women empowerment. He said that more hostels are being constructed across the State. MLA G.T. Devegowda, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima and others were present.

Later, speaking to presspersons, he said that the Congress is being made to taste defeat in all elections and is on the verge of losing its identity. He also expressed hope that BJP will return to power in the year 2023 in both Karnataka and Gujarat.

Reacting to the statement of KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, who said that many leaders from Bellary will join Congress, Sriramulu asked Shivakumar to stop day-dreaming and reminded him that BJP Government was formed after MLAs from Congress and JD(S) joined BJP. Sriramulu also appealed to the Seer of Valmiki Mutt to stop the ongoing agitation demanding 7.5 percent reservation for ST and assured that the Government will increase the reservation.

The Minister also ruled out hike in bus fares even if the price of diesel is increased.