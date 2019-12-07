‘Rickshaw Run 2019’ to arrive in city on Dec.12
December 7, 2019

Mysuru: Rickshaw Run 2019, a project of Sewa UK in support of Cochlea Pune will arrive in city on Dec.12 at 5 pm. 

Disclosing this at a press meet at a private hotel in city this morning, MLA S.A. Ramdas said that 90 participants from UK, Australia, USA and Kenya are participating in the Rickshaw Run which commenced on Dec.10 from Kanyakumari.

He further said that the Run would cover over 2700 km across five States in 30 autorickshaws to reach Ahmedabad on Dec.21. 

He added that the Run would raise funds to treat hearing-impaired children in the country.

Continuing, Ramdas said that the team would be given a warm reception on arrival on Dec.12 at Uttanahalli Circle on Nanjangud Road by the District Administration. He further said that the team would participate in a programme to be held at Mysore Palace premises that day at 7 pm.

Switching to politics and speaking to the press, Ramdas expressed confidence in BJP winning a minimum of 9 seats in the by-election and continuation of BJP governance in the State.

Saksham Karnataka Secretary Arunachala Sharma, Treasurer Jayaram, GSS Foundation Founder Srihari, RSS activist Sripathi and B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels were present during the press meet.

