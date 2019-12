December 7, 2019

Mysuru: The famed Sri Subramanyeshwara Swamy Temple at Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, recorded a total collection of Rs.4.21 lakh on Shashti festival day on Dec.2.

The temple recorded hundi collection of Rs.2,71,900 and Rs.1,50,000 from vehicle parking fee and special entry tickets, totalling Rs.4,21,900.

Tahsildar Ramesh Babu said that the temple collection this year was higher when compared to last year.