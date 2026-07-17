Rider killed as bike hits tractor

July 17, 2026

Hunsur: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot after ramming the bike he was riding into a stationary tractor at Nilavaagilu village in the taluk on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Narayana (32), a resident of Honnenahalli village in the taluk.

On Wednesday at about 10 pm, Narayana was proceeding on his bike (KA-09-EG-2540) from Hunsur during which he rammed his bike into a tractor parked on the roadside in Nilavaagilu village. Narayana sustained serious injuries and breathed his last on the spot.

Hunsur Rural Inspector Santosh Kashyap and staff, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the body to Hunsur General Hospital for post-mortem, seized both the vehicles besides registering a case. Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members. Hunsur Rural Police are investigating.