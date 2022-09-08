Rider killed as truck rams into bike

September 8, 2022

Eyes, kidneys donated

Srirangapatna: A two-wheeler rider was killed when a truck rammed into the bike he was riding near Mogarahalli Manti village in the taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ritish Kumar (30), son of Cheluvaraju and a resident of Baburayanakoppal in the taluk and an employee of a private firm in Mysuru.

Ritish was proceeding to work on his bike and when he was proceeding from KRS side and neared Mogarahalli Manti village, a truck, which came from the opposite direction, rammed into the bike, killing Ritish. The truck driver fled from the spot soon after the accident.

KRS Police, who rushed to the spot, registered a case, shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

As per the wish of deceased Ritish, his parents donated his eyes, kidneys and other organs.

Last rites were held at Baburayanakoppal.