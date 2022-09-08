PFA camp treats 54 horses in Mysuru, Srirangapatna

September 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its free health check-up camp for horses (both tonga and stray), People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru, organised one more such camp in Srirangapatna yesterday.

The PFA had conducted the camp in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate in Mysuru on Sept. 6. The camps were held in association with World Wide Veterinary Services (WWVS) and Jeev Daya Jain Charity (JDJC).

Free nutritional supplements were fed to horse owners whose tonga horses were suffering from nutritional deficiency. PFA’s senior veterinarian Dr. Amardeep Singh and Dr. Harsha Pandurangi of WWVS treated the horses for various ailments and conducted complete body check-ups.

While 23 horses were treated on Sept. 6, on Sept. 7, 31 horses were treated and free supplements were distributed at Srirangapatna. The PFA in association with WWVS and JDJC has been conducting horse camps twice a year for 12 years in Mysuru and Srirangapatna.

Kokila Jain, Founder Trustee of JDJC, members of JDJC, PFA Trustee Savitha Nagabhushan, and volunteers Bhagyalakshmi and Yeswanth were present.