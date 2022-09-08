‘Educate people on misuse of rapid advancements in Science and Technology’

September 8, 2022

Former ISRO Chairman Kiran Kumar inaugurates three-day 14th Akhila Karnataka Vijnana Sammelana

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that advancements in Science and Technology are going on at a rapid pace, former ISRO Chairman Padma Shri A.S. Kiran Kumar said that at the same time, it is equally important that people are continuously updated on misuse of the advancements.

He was speaking after inaugurating the three-day 14th Akhila Karnataka Vijnana Sammelana organised by Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat by beating a drum at KSOU Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur Road here this morning.

Stressing on the need for everyone to come forward by using their own efficacy and efficiency, Kiran Kumar said that just as mobile phones link two people with Electromagnetic radiation, human beings too should get connected with their minds for the growth of the country and betterment of the society. Though it is easy to say this, it is a bit difficult in practice, he observed.

Pointing out that everyone should realise the importance of every living being on earth, the former ISRO Chairman opined that human beings can be better off if Science and Technology are used in the best ways.

“ As Science and Technology are making unprecedented rapid advancements, new problems are getting created. As such, we need to find answers to these problems at the earliest. Several International Companies are making attempts to turn human beings as mere consumers with the sole aim of reaping profits and we should be wary of these plans”, he said while cautioning the citizens of the ways and means that MNCs adopt to promote their own brand of consumerism and materialism.

Referring to global warming and climate change, Kiran Kumar regretted that despite the launch of most advanced satellites, the world had failed to correctly predict the fallout of climate change, which is causing havoc across the globe. He emphasised on the need for carrying out relentless research to unearth the reasons and effects of climate change.

The three-day event is supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), District Administration, ZP, University of Mysore (UoM) and KSOU.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Venkataramaiah, Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat President Girish B. Kadlewada, Hon. Secretary C. Krishnegowda, State Convenor A.N. Mahesh, office-bearers Dr. R. Shekar Nayak, Srimathi Hariprasad, T.G. Krishnamurthy Raj Urs, Meenakshi Kudusomannavar and others were present.

Over 500 science teachers and educators from across the State are taking part in this event, which concludes on Sept.10.