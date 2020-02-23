RK Ashram to celebrate 185th Jayanti of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on Feb.25

February 23, 2020

Five-day Annual Celebrations from Feb.26

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Yadavagiri, will be celebrating the 185th Jayanti of Bhagavan Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on Feb.25 and Annual Celebrations of the Ashram will be held from Feb.26 to Mar.1 at the Ashram premises.

Feb.25 events

5.15 am: Vedic Chanting; 5.30 am: Mangalarati and Bhajans; 7.30 am: Special Puja; 8 am: Vishnusahasranama Chanting; 9 am: Bhajans; 10.35 am: Reading of Selected Passages; 10.45 am: Mahamanagalarati; 11 am: Homa; 12 noon: Prasadam distribution; 4.30 pm: Bhajans by Sri Sharada Samvit Bhajana Mandali; 5.30 pm: Vedic Chanting from Yuvaka Sangha; 6 pm: Discourse in Kannada on ‘Sri Ramakrishna’s Life and Teaching’; 7 pm: Sandhyarati and Special Bhajans.

Feb.26

5.45 pm to 8 pm: Homage to Swami Vivekananda; 5.45 pm: Aratrikam at the auditorium; Discourse in English by Swami Dayatmanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Halasuru, Bengaluru, on ‘Mystical Spiritual Experiences of Swami Vivekananda in the West’; Discourse in Kannada by Dr. T.S. Poornima, Dy. Director, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Mysuru and renowned writer, on ‘Woman Empowerment as Envisioned by Swami Vivekananda.’

Feb.27

9.30 am to 1.30 pm: Seminar for youths ‘Yuvashakti Spurana’; 5.45 pm to 8 pm: Homage to Holy Mother Sri Saradadevi; 5.45 pm: Aratrikam at the auditorium; Discourse in Kannada by Swami Nityasthanandaji, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Davanagere, on ‘Sri Sarada Devi – Embodiment of Compassion’; Discourse in Kannada by Vidu. Deepika Pandurangi, renowned speaker and singer, Mysuru, on ‘Sri Sarada Devi – The Exemplary Ideal.’

Feb.28

9.30 am to 1 pm: Seminar for B.Ed. students ‘Yuvashakti Spurana’; 5.45 pm to 8 pm: Cultural Programme; 5.45 pm: Aratrikam at the auditorium; Yakshagana ‘Veera Babruvahana’ by Karavali Yakshagana Kendra, Vivekanandanagar, Mysuru.

Feb.29

5.45 pm to 8 pm: Cultural Programme; 5.45 pm: Aratrikam at the auditorium; Harikathe on ‘Sundarakanda’ by Narayana Das, Sirsi (Disciple of Sant Bhadragiri Achyutadas).

Mar.1

9.30 am to 1 pm: Homage to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa; Spiritual Retreat for Devotees; Discourse in Kannada by Swami Nityasthananadaji, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Davangere, on ‘Shraddha alone is enough’; Discourse in Kannada by Swami Veereshananda Saraswati, President, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram, Tumakuru, on ‘Ideals of Life Expounded by Bhagavan Sri Ramakrishna; 5.45 pm to 8 pm: Cultural Programme; 5.45 pm: Aratrikam at the auditorium; Bhajana Sandhya by Sri Venkatesha Bhajana Mandali, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

