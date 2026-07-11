Road rage cases expose failure of law and order: Prathap Simha

July 11, 2026

‘Home Minister Priyank Kharge is busy reacting to non-issues on social media’

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has lashed out at Home Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of making irresponsible remarks instead of taking concrete steps to curb the rising incidents of road rage on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, where innocent motorists are increasingly being targeted by miscreants.

Speaking to mediapersons yesterday, Simha termed the recent spurt in highway crimes as a complete failure of law and order in the State. He referred to two back-to-back incidents reported on the Highway under the jurisdiction of the Mandya Police.

In one incident, a family travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru was attacked by miscreants, who assaulted a man with the intention to kill. In another, a KSRTC FlyBus driver and conductor were assaulted following an argument over overtaking.

“If the Mandya Police had any common sense, they would not have booked the accused under minor charges. They should have invoked stringent provisions of law. We will intensify our protests against the Police in the coming days,” he warned.

Simha also alleged that locals in Mandya have been repeatedly breaking open mesh-covered barricades to gain easy access to the highway, but the Police have failed to take stringent action against those responsible.

“The Home Minister, instead of focusing on strengthening law & order and introducing reforms in Home Department, is busy making irresponsible comments on social media,” he alleged.

Kambala not needed

Echoing the concerns of many Mysureans who have opposed the proposal to organise Kambala during Dasara, Simha questioned the rationale behind introducing the traditional buffalo race into the celebrations.

“Why should Kambala be mixed with Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara? Every tradition should be celebrated in the region to which it belongs. Dasara may lose its indigenous character if different cultural traditions are added to the festival,” he said.

He added that, as is done every year, Kambala could be represented through a tableau during the Jumboo Savari procession, along with the cultural traditions of other districts. “That would be an appropriate way to honour the tradition. However, an exclusive Kambala event is not acceptable,” he said.

“I endorse the stand taken by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar opposing the organisation of Kambala in Mysuru,” Simha said.

Solution to SIR row

Referring to the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Simha said the issue could be resolved if officials remained available at their respective polling booths.

“Enumeration Forms should be distributed every Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm. This will help address the concerns surrounding the exercise,” he suggested.