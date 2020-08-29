Roadside sheds demolished at Manjunathapura

August 29, 2020

Mysuru: In an early morning joint operation, officials of Karnataka Slum Development Board and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) demolished unauthorised sheds that had come up along the main road passing through Manjunathapura, which is part of Gokulam Third stage. The officials are said to have demolished nearly a dozen sheds.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Slum Development Board Junior Engineer Jhansi Rai said that the MCC had sought the Board to clear the sheds along the main road at Manjunathapura for taking up development works such as construction of drainages and road expansion. Subsequently, the Board built over 70 houses elsewhere for the slumdwellers who lived in these unauthorised sheds and asked them to vacate. But as some refused to move out despite being served notice, the Board has launched evacuation of unauthorised sheds on a stretch along the main road, he said.

Maintaining that the shelterless have not been touched, Rai said that the drive is only aimed at facilitating development works and not to render the dwellers homeless.

Corporator B.V. Ravindra said that the drive is part of the plan to make the ward (No.18) slum and hut-free. Asserting that many of those living in these unauthorised sheds have been allotted houses by the Slum Board elsewhere, he said the demolition is targeted at making space for taking up the much needed civic works in the area.

Slum Board EE Harish, AEE Ramachandra and other officials were present