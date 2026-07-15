Roadside vendors meet MCC Commissioner

July 15, 2026

Mysuru: Karnataka State Roadside Vendors Maha Mandala has urged the MCC Commissioner to allow roadside vendors to conduct business in accordance with the law and rules.

Hundreds of roadside vendors gathered in front of the MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road on Monday and submitted a memorandum to MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha in this regard.

Taking objection to the sudden eviction of roadside vendors, they urged the MCC officials not to evict those vendors who have ID card and certificate. Urging to conduct a survey of new roadside vendors, they said that ID cards and certificates be distributed after the survey, collect the ground rent and allow them to conduct business as per rules.