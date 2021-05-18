Rohini Sindhuri highlights ‘COVID Mitras’ & ‘Pancha Sutra’

May 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not come in contact with Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri during the video-conference this morning, the DC got a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) asking if innovative measures have been taken in Mysuru to combat COVID.

The Deputy Commissioner told the PMO officials that innovative ‘COVID Mitras’ have been established all over Mysuru City and district where patients are triaged, medical advice given and then medical care is provided. “This system is working well in Mysuru and even in rural areas where COVID Mitras have been set up,” the DC informed.

Along with this, ‘Pancha Sutra’ is being advised to all those who have symptoms to be followed for five days as soon as they get symptoms. “This ‘Pancha Sutra’ has enabled us to reserve beds for those people who need them desperately,” Rohini Sindhuri explained.

Any Village Panchayat that makes a village COVID-free, such village will get Rs. 25,000 as cash award and a citation. This is an incentive scheme to boost the confidence of the villages, the DC added.