PM holds key meet with DCs amid COVID surge

May 18, 2021

Mysuru DC unable to interact during video-conference due to technical snag but speaks to PMO later

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Deputy Commissioners along with field officials from 10 States and many Districts through video-conferencing this noon. The districts that were included in the PM’s interaction had seen a huge surge in COVID-19 cases and widespread infection.

Though the video-conference with the PM was arranged at KSWAN (Karnataka State Wide Area Network) Video-Conference Hall on the first floor of the DC’s Office and preparations began since yesterday, due to technical snags in the electronic equipment, the live event was shifted to the ZP Hall.

However, Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri could not personally interact with the PM though live visuals showed her and her team in the screen with the PM. But the PM spoke to Kodagu DC Charulata Somal where she outlined the measures taken to control the pandemic. Modi also spoke to her about rain relief measures in the wake of a good monsoon prediction.

CM B.S. Yediyurappa was also part of the conference and Deputy Commissioners of 17 districts — Mysuru, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Ballari, Tumakuru, Kolar, Udupi, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Raichur, Mandya, Kalaburagi and Chikkaballapur participated and some of them gave a ground report to the Prime Minister on COVID containment measures and challenges.

The video-conferencing was scheduled at 11 am but began at 11.15 am and ended at 12.50 pm. The PM complimented many DCs for showing great initiative and for coming up with imaginative solutions to combat the pandemic. Before the session began, Modi told the DCs that he may not have time to interact with all of them but will speak to a couple of them.

“You have seen here how districts are devising better strategies to battle the contagion and a better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions, Modi said.

“Corona is like a war and you guys are like field commanders fighting this war. In several districts, many effective measures have been taken to control the spread, to prepare the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensure availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics. These districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country,” Modi said.

On vaccination, the PM told the DCs that a fortnight before the vaccination stocks arrive, the DCs will be informed about the quantity of dosage. “You have time to plan vaccination in a phased manner. Call only those who are eligible for vaccination to avoid confusion and chaos at vaccination booths. Ensure that maximum people are vaccinated and vials are not wasted.”

On monsoon and rain damage, the DCs were forewarned by the PM to prepare them for power outages. “Many hospitals, especially in rural areas will have to be equipped with alternative power supply line in the event of power supply being cut off due to rains. There are many patients in those hospitals that need electricity for treatment and medical care. Tragedies should not occur and steps must be taken before hand to save lives,” Modi added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and Zilla Panchayat CEO A.M. Yogesh were present.