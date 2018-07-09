Rohit’s ton helps India clinch T20I series in style against England

Bristol: Rohit Sharma made a stunning 100 not out to help India beat England by seven wickets in the third Twenty20 and secure a 2-1 series victory.

England, batting first, could manage only 87 runs from the final 10 overs to post 198-8 in Bristol, despite Jason Roy’s 67 from 31 balls. Rohit shared an 89-run stand with Virat Kohli and accelerated in the final overs to put India in control.

He and Hardik Pandya closed out the match with eight balls to spare.

It was the highest successful run chase by any team against England in an international T20.

Three terrific catches – one from Jake Ball and two by Chris Jordan – interrupted India’s chase.

However, Pandya took 20 runs from the 18th over – bowled by Ball – to put India ahead of the run-rate and turn the match firmly in their favour.

A lofted drive from Pandya, who made an unbeaten 33 from 14 balls, secured an impressive victory from India in front of a packed crowd.

A three-match one-day series starts on Thursday at Trent Bridge, before the first of five Tests gets under way on August 1.