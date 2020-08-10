Role of public in controlling the deadly COVID-19

August 10, 2020

Sir,

Apropos to the views of K.R. Jayaprakash Rao on COVID-19 surge in this column on July 28, we are aware that this deadly disease is spreading across the country since March 2020. Of late, it is observed that in spite of Government rules and regulations, the general public are not taking necessary precautions to control the spread of the virus.

I am of the opinion that it is our moral responsibility to wear the mask compulsorily for our own safety but the people are not serious about the outcome of this epidemic disease.

Generally, it is noticed in many places like small canteens and hotels people are gathering without mask and this may lead for spreading the disease. There is no social distancing also.

In the meanwhile, we should appreciate the services rendered by the Police Force, Health officials, Doctors, Nurses, Asha workers and social organisations in containing this pandemic by risking their lives.

Finally, it is our responsibility to take care of ourselves and fight against COVID-19 for the future of our younger generation.

– Devaiah M. Boovadira, Lalitha Mahal Nagar, 1.8.2020

