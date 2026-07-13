Rotary Central Mysore team installed
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Rotary Central Mysore team installed

July 13, 2026

Rotary Central Mysore celebrated Installation Ceremony of its new leadership team for the Rotary Year 2026-27 at a function in city recently. Rtn. S. Vijayendra was installed as the President of the Club by PDG Rtn. Dr. Ravivadlamani, RI Dist.3150. The new team includes: Immediate Past President – Rtn. Anthony Moses, President-Elect – Rtn. Dinesh Somasundar, Vice-President – Rtn. Samarth Vaidya, Hon. Secretary – Rtn. N. Sachidananda Murthy, Hon. Joint Secretary – Rtn. Sudhir Acharya, Treasurer – Rtn. K.S. Arun, Club Service Director – Rtn. M.S. Vinod, Vocational Service Director – Rtn. S. Kishor, Community Service Director – Rtn. Bhaskar Shetty, International Service Director – Rtn. D. Ashok, Youth Service Director – Rtn. V. Prem Sagar, Sergeant-at-Arms – Rtn. Anil Padaki, Club Mentor – Rtn. Vivek Attavar and Ex-Officio – Rtn. S.R. Swamy.

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