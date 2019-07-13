Rotary Mysore celebrates Platinum Jubilee

New team for the year 2019-20 installed

Mysuru: Rotary Mysore, chartered on July 5, 1944 as the first Club in the Rotary District, celebrated its Platinum Jubilee at a function organised at North Avenue Mysore Socials in city recently.

Former Rotary International President Kalyan Banerjee was the chief guest. The occasion was marked by the foundation stone laying for the Special Children’s Block with 10 classrooms at an estimated cost of Rs.55 lakh at Rotary Mysore School in Dattagalli and the inauguration of the Platinum Jubilee Block of Rotary Mysore Artificial Limb Centre on KRS Road.

The 75 years’ momentous journey was celebrated under the leadership of Chairman of the Platinum Jubilee Committee M. Lakshminarayan. Chief guest Kalyan Banerjee was felicitated along with Past District Governors R. Vasudevamurthy (senior-most Rotarian of the district), R. Guru, M. Lakshminarayan and S. Gururaj along with PDG Rohinath, District Governor Joseph Mathew and Asst. Governor Raghavendra.

Late Governors Farrokh Irani and Dr. P.R. Sitaram were remembered on the occasion.

Six new Paul Harris Fellows were announced and four new Rotarians were inducted.

The new team for the year 2019-20 was installed by District Governor Joseph Mathew as the Presidentship of the Club was handed over by Rtn. Sumeeth to Rtn. Chetan Vishwanath.

A number of dignitaries and Rotarians from other Clubs attended the event.

