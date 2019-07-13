Monsoon Magic Mysuru Camp inaugurated at Asha Kirana Hospital in city

Mysuru: Asha Kirana Hospital is conducting 3-day in-house fun filled “Monsoon Magic Mysuru Camp” for 50 children living with HIV, aged between 10 – 19 years from July 12 to 14.

This camp empowers the kids with an opportunity to participate in arts and crafts session.

Resource person Venkatesh, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), briefed about various beneficial schemes available for Children Living with HIV (CLHIV), competitions for prize winning and movie show.

This camp has been supported by Inner Wheel Club of Mysore, Lions Club of Mysore West, AIDS Society of India (ASI) and Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT).

Anuradha Nandakumar, District Chairman, Inner Wheel District 318, was the chief guest. K.S. Gururaja, Managing Trustee, Asha Kirana Hospital, Dr. VHT Swamy, Dr. K.A. Dayanand, Medical Officers of Asha Kirana Hospital, were present during the inauguration on July 12.

