News

Monsoon Magic Mysuru Camp inaugurated at Asha Kirana Hospital in city

Mysuru: Asha Kirana Hospital  is conducting 3-day in-house fun filled  “Monsoon Magic Mysuru Camp” for 50 children living with HIV, aged between 10 – 19 years from July 12 to 14. 

This camp empowers the kids with an opportunity to participate in arts and crafts session.

Resource person Venkatesh,  District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), briefed about various beneficial schemes available for Children Living with HIV (CLHIV), competitions for prize winning and movie show. 

This camp has been  supported by Inner Wheel Club of Mysore, Lions Club of Mysore West, AIDS Society of India (ASI) and Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT).

Anuradha Nandakumar, District Chairman, Inner Wheel District 318, was the chief guest. K.S. Gururaja, Managing Trustee, Asha Kirana Hospital, Dr. VHT Swamy, Dr. K.A. Dayanand, Medical Officers of Asha Kirana Hospital, were present during the inauguration on July 12.

July 13, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching