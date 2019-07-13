NIE workshop focuses on tech challenges in electric power grid management

Mysuru: The Depart-ment of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, had organised a Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP-III) sponsored five-day National-level Workshop on “Resilient Operation of Electronically-Coupled Systems in Electrical Power Grid” twinning with Rajkiya Engineering College, Banda, from July 8 to 12.

Dr. Kannan Tinnium, Associate Director, Future Grid Technologies, ENZEN Global Solutions Pvt Ltd. Bengaluru, inaugurated the workshop at Sir M.V. Auditorium, NIE Golden Jubilee Complex.

In his keynote address, Dr. Tinnium mainly focused on the future technological challenges on electric power grid management. The impacts of high penetration of wind and solar power to the main grid, and the technical challenges associated with it were discussed.

He explained the major challenges in transmission and distribution grid management and shared the details of some ongoing projects of ENZEN Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd, in the area of fault/workforce management; asset optimisation and advanced metering infrastructure were shared in the session.

He also presented the different emerging energy storage technologies of electric vehicles and their impact on future grid.

Dr. Tinnium threw light on some emerging areas of research such as energy efficient future homes, virtual utility and trans-active energy. He concluded his speech by briefing about current and future challenges of electrical engineers in the field of grid management.

The main objective of the workshop was to enhance the knowledge of the participants in the area of “resilient operation” of power electronics coupled system in power systems, and to provide a platform to an in-depth discussion on the various challenges encountered in high renewable integration and their possible solutions.

The present day research lies on advancements in power electronics systems in electrical grid which starts from energy sources to vehicular technologies. The purpose of this workshop was to bring together researchers, designers, developers and practicing engineers interested in recent trends and challenges in the area of resilient operation of power electronics devices in power systems.

Dr. Ashok Rao, Director, NIE MC, was the guest of honour. R. Ashok Anand, Director, NIE MC, Dr. G. Ravi, Principal, NIE and Dr. H. Pradeepa, HoD, EEE, were present. The workshop was coordinated by Dr. N. Shankar, Sonaxi B. Raikar, NIE Mysuru and Dr. Anurag Chauhan, REC Banda, according to a press release from Electronics and Electrical Engineering Department.

