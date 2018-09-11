Royal Family with the Royal Jumbo
News

Royal Family with the Royal Jumbo

Mysuru:  “Our elephants play a central role in our Mysore tradition. Visited Arjuna and the other elephants that have arrived at The Palace, Mysore, for the Navaratri Festivities,” is the message that the scion of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar posted on his Facebook page yesterday.

He along with his wife Trishikha Devi Wadiyar and son Aadyaveer visited the camp in the Mysore Palace yesterday, where the Dasara elephants are housed and in an affectionate gesture caressed the elephants and also served them jaggery and fruits. Yaduveer also fed the elephants with hay.

The elephants are camping near Kodi Someshwara temple and Yaduveer spoke to the Mahouts, Kavadis and the Forest officials enquiring with them about the condition of the elephants and their food habits.

Every year the erstwhile royal family’s Pramoda Devi Wadiyar also visits the place where the Dasara elephants are housed in the Palace premises.

September 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

CC cameras to keep hawk-eye vigil on Dasara elephants
Dasara elephants accorded ceremonial welcome at Mysore Palace
Dasara jumbos to be welcomed at Mysore Palace tomorrow evening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching