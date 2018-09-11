I can make 5 BJP MLAs to quit party: H.D.Kumaraswamy

Mandya: Even as speculations are rife on whether the Jarakiholi brothers, who are reportedly upset over the happenings going on in the Congress over Belagavi politics, are going to rock the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has hinted that he can make five BJP MLAs to quit the party.

Speaking to press persons here this morning on his way to Mysuru, Kumaraswamy scotched rumours going on about the longevity of his Government.

Claiming that five BJP MLAs were willing to quit their seats and cross over to the ruling dispensation, the CM said that the BJP’s game-plan of toppling his Government would not succeed and the BJP was only day- dreaming on coming to power.

Expressing displeasure over media reports on the stability of his Government, Kumaraswamy said that in a U-turn of sorts, five BJP MLAs were waiting to quit and this may happen in a few days.

Giving details about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi yesterday, the CM maintained that the PM has responded positively to the State’s demands for funds to take up rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas of State.

Pointing out that he had apprised the PM of the huge crop-loss and destruction of infrastructure in flood-affected districts, he said that the State needs at least Rs.9,000 crore. But the Prime Minister has not assured on the amount of money that the Centre would release for the purpose, he said.

Referring to cutting down State cess on petrol and diesel in order to bring down the prices, the CM said he would discuss the pros and cons of cess reduction with Finance Department Officials.

Replying to a query on notices being served by banks to farmers, Kumaraswamy said he has called a meeting of Finance Department officials at Bengaluru tomorrow, when he would direct the Bank authorities to stop issuing notices to farmers.