Petrol price had crossed Rs.80 in 2013 under UPA
News

Petrol price had crossed Rs.80 in 2013 under UPA

Mysuru: Even as Congress staged a nation-wide bandh yesterday in protest against rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, it is recalled that the price of petrol had breached Rs.80 mark in 2013 itself, when the Congress-headed UPA Government was in power at the Centre.

According to a petrol bill issued by a Fuel Station in Mysuru, the price of petrol was Rs.82.53 a litre on Sept.7, 2013.

Today’s price stands at Rs.83.26 (petrol) and Rs.75.09 (diesel).

Also Read: “Petrol & Diesel: Do we see fake news floating?”by Dr. Bhamy Shenoy

September 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

A coup that awaits the daring
Petrol & Diesel: Do we see fake news floating?
Midnight escapade of Yeddyurappa leads to tremor in Coalition Government

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Petrol price had crossed Rs.80 in 2013 under UPA”

  1. aneal kumar says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Is this supposed to be an article with information relating Crude oil price at the time or just a statement to mislead people to support a favorite party?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments

Searching