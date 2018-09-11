Petrol price had crossed Rs.80 in 2013 under UPA

Mysuru: Even as Congress staged a nation-wide bandh yesterday in protest against rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, it is recalled that the price of petrol had breached Rs.80 mark in 2013 itself, when the Congress-headed UPA Government was in power at the Centre.

According to a petrol bill issued by a Fuel Station in Mysuru, the price of petrol was Rs.82.53 a litre on Sept.7, 2013.

Today’s price stands at Rs.83.26 (petrol) and Rs.75.09 (diesel).

