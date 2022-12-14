Rs. 1,100 crore to fill up lakes in Chamarajanagar district: CM

December 14, 2022

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Government is committed to fill up all lakes in Chamarajanagar district in phases.

He was speaking after inaugurating a slew of developmental projects at a programme organised by Chamarajanagar District Administration and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar stadium here on Tuesday.

Pointing out that as Irrigation Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa cabinet earlier, had launched the lake filling project, following which 63 lakes have been filled up at a cost of Rs. 697 crore in the first phase and now the filling up of 121 lakes at a cost of Rs. 57 crore is underway in the second phase.

Maintaining that a DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been prepared for filling up all lakes and other water bodies in the district at a cost of Rs.1,100 crore, Bommai said that the Government is also engaged in providing piped drinking water to all houses under the centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission. Highlighting the Welfare schemes of his Government, the CM said that 8,000 class rooms will be added in schools across the State, 20 lakh farmers will get loans and the popular Yeshasvini Health Scheme has been re-introduced.

Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty wanted the Government to sanction Rs. 276 crore for an exclusive drinking water project for Chamarajanagar that aims to draw water from the river near Hosamalangi, construction of a new KSRTC Central bus-stand at Chamarajanagar and release of grants for SC/ST Welfare schemes. Bommai laid the foundation stone, launched projects and works totally worth over Rs.1,000 crore, following which the benefits of various schemes were distributed.

District In-charge Minister V. Somanna, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, MLC Marithibbegowda, CADA (Cauvery) Chairman G. Nijagunaraju, Chamarajanagar CMC President Asha Nataraj, Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh, Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, SP T.P. Shivakumar, leaders Ammanapura Mallesh, R. Sundar, Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa, Mangala Shivakumar and others were present.

Bommai offers prayers at M.M.Hills

Bommai visited the famed Male Mahadeshwara (M.M.) Hills Temple in Hanur taluk of the district and offered prayers to the deity. Thereafter Bommai held a meeting of M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority, which he heads, at Nagamale Bhavan.

Speaking to presspersons after the meeting, Bommai said thousands of devotees visit the Hill Temple every day and the Government has evolved plans for providing facilities for devotees.

Pointing out that he has directed the Officials to build dormitories and expedite civil works of Underground Drainage (UGD) system at M.M. Hills, the CM said the huge statue of Lord Malai Mahadeshwara is expected to be installed next month and the roads leading to the Hills will be developed.

Referring to the proposal regarding the announcement of M.M. Hills Tiger Reserve, he said that the matter is before the Karnataka Wildlife Board. The project has not been finalised as yet and the Government has sought some clarifications on Human habitats in the area, he added.