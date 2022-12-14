Western Ghats in all shades of green opens at RMNH

December 14, 2022

Month-long photo exhibition brings alive one of the jewels that remain on earth

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking International Mountain Day, a month-long photography exhibition on the theme ‘Western Ghats’ began at Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Siddarthanagar in the city on Sunday (Dec. 11).

The exhibition is an attempt to celebrate the glorious natural history of the mountain range closest to us — The Western Ghats, which cover Kodagu in Karnataka, Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Munnar Hill Range in Kerala.

The expo is a collaborative effort of RMNH and writer, photographer K.C. Mandappa to raise awareness and inspire passion and conservation of mountains that are responsible for life sustenance and also livelihoods.

The photography exhibition was inaugurated by Munnar Tata Tea Estate Manager Dr. K.N. Chengappa in the presence of RMNH Chief Dr. A.P. Tiwari, senior scientists M. Vijay and Education Officer B.S. Yogendra.

The expo has a total of 36 incredible photographs captured by Mandappa that explore the beautiful scenic geographical features, the flora and fauna, rich greenery and beautiful natural landscapes of Kodagu district. The photograph that displays two wild elephants passing through a water body at Pollibetta in Virajpet taluk, is much symbolic of wildlife and biodiversity in the district.

The photograph of a green snake which can hardly be noticed amidst the rich greenery, showcases the mysteries of nature. A photograph featuring three Nilgiri Tahrs roaming around in Munnar Hill range of Kerala is equally exciting.

Apart from this, the exhibition has many other interesting, exciting and absorbing rare photographs, featuring the hill ranges around the Paadi Igguthappa Temple at Kakkabbe, the flow of Cauvery as a small river near Napoklu, Nilgiri Hill range etc.

Mandappa said that the exhibition, apart from Kodagu district, has many photographs on places close to Mysuru that come under the Western Ghats. Pointing out that the photographs on display cover various aspects and activities concerning wildlife, agriculture, hill ranges, the rich flora and fauna, natural vegetation etc., in Kodagu district, he said that the expo also has many magnificent and captivating photos on Ooty and Munnar Hill ranges and the vast landscapes.

At this exhibition, one can experience the Western Ghats like never before and see some of the most threatened and vulnerable species on the Indian subcontinent in an area that routinely faces obstacles to conservation such as human-wildlife conflict, habitat fragmentation, habitat destruction, and road-related wildlife kills.

RMNH Education Officer B.S. Yogendra said that Mandappa has been excellent in capturing the geographical features of the beautiful landscapes of Western Ghats in a most absorbing manner.

Noting that Mandappa has carried out an in-depth study of the geographical features of Western Ghats, he said that water bodies like lakes and rivers and other water sources can exist only if there are hill ranges.

Pointing out that agriculture is an integral part of our nature, he said that mountains and hill ranges are crucial for survival of wildlife, vegetation and habitation. He further said that the illustration of the photographs too is excellent. “These photographs are arguably the most valuable tools we have for raising awareness and mobilising efforts to protect what jewels remain on this planet,” he added.

Expo open till Jan. 10

The month-long photography expo which opened on Dec. 11, will go on till Jan. 10, 2023. It will be open on all days from 10 am to 6 pm, barring Monday, which is a weekly-off day and other public holidays.