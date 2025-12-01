Rs. 21 cr. for Belagavi Winter Session
December 1, 2025

Belagavi: The 10-day Winter Session of State Legislature will be held at Survarna Soudha, here from Dec. 8 to 19.  The State Government will be spending Rs. 21 crore for 14th Winter Session while the total expenditure for last year’s session was Rs. 15.30 crore, according to the district administration sources.

While 10 percent increase in the expenditure is expected every year, the recent bomb blast in New Delhi has forced the authorities to increase the security measures with more than 6,000 Police personnel to be deployed as part of security measures compared to 4,000 personnel deployed last year.

This year, the authorities will serve varieties of food with cuisines from various parts of the State to be served each day.

The members will get to savour jowhar roti, sajji kadak roti, akki rotti, chapathi, varieties of chutneys, rice, curd rice, masala rice along with sweets such as kunda, karadantu, Mysuru Shree (Mysuru Pak), dal halwa, gajjari halwa, motichoor undi, jamoon, godihuggi, ras malai and much more. 

Till date, State Government has spent a total of Rs. 169.6 crore from the previous 13 Winter Sessions.

 Meanwhile, the district administration has booked a total of 4,100 rooms in Belagavi to facilitate the legislators and officials attending the session.

