Traffic fines: Avail 50% rebate  till Dec. 12

December 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has announced 50 percent rebate on all pending traffic fines till Dec. 12.

Following the Government order, Mysuru Traffic Police have begun implementing the order and have urged motorists with pending traffic fines to pay 50% of the actual fine amount at any of the Traffic Police Stations in city and clear pending cases.

For free legal help, call National Helpline on 15100, according to a press release from Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary K.K. Amarnath.