Mysuru sees 22 tigers captured over 42 days
News

Mysuru sees 22 tigers captured over 42 days

December 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has witnessed increasing tiger disturbances across several taluks, prompting the Forest Department to intensify operations.

Between Oct. 12 and Nov. 30, officials successfully captured a total of 22 tigers, including 12 cubs, as part of measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Every year, from September to December, tigresses give birth and seek shelter along forest fringes, often near villages, tanks and fields.

During this period, they become highly protective of their cubs, frequently attacking livestock and occasionally humans, leading to a sharp rise in tiger-human conflict cases.

This year, in the Mysuru region alone, tigers attacked four people, claiming three lives, leaving residents of forest-edge villages in fear.

Following widespread public demand for action, the Forest Department deployed additional staff and launched intensive combing operations. Within just 42 days, 22 tigers were captured across different ranges.

Key captures across Mysuru district

On Oct. 12, a 12-year-old tigress was caught near Alalahalli village in the Hediyala range, followed by a 1.5-year-old tigress near Badagalapura village in the Nugu range on Oct. 18.

Two male cubs, aged 40 to 45 days, were rescued on Oct. 27, while a six-year-old tigress was captured near Eregowdanahundi in the Hediyala Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Oct. 28.

A 1.5-year-old male tiger was caught near Hosaveedu village in the Hediyala range on Nov. 5, and an injured 11 to 12-year-old male tiger was captured near Kurnegala-Kandalike village in the Moleyur range  on Nov. 9.

On Nov. 10, a four-year-old tigress was captured near Kallahalli village in the Gundlupet range along with three cubs aged three to four months.

READ ALSO  Tiger Deaths at MM Hills: Poisoned cow carcass reason?

An eight-month-old male cub was trapped near Erappana Koppalu in Hunsur taluk on Nov. 12, while an eight-year-old tigress was captured near Bennegere in Mullur on Nov. 18 along with three cubs, one male and two female, aged 45 days.

Finally, on Nov. 25, a six-year-old male tiger was captured near Devalapura-Puradasheddlu in Saragur taluk. The majority of operations were concentrated around villages bordering Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where disturbances were most severe.

Officials stated that the captured tigers and cubs are being rehabilitated as per guidelines, ensuring both conservation and safety. The Department emphasised that such proactive measures are crucial to balance wildlife protection with the safety of rural communities living along forest fringes.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching