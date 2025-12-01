KSRTC bus damages stone balustrades on Raja Marga
News, Top Stories

KSRTC bus damages stone balustrades on Raja Marga

December 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The famed and ornate Raja Marga (Dasara procession route) from Mysore Palace premises was defaced today after a KSRTC bus (KA 09 F 4972) of the KSRTC Urban Division, heading towards the City Bus Stand, rammed into the stone balustrades on Albert Victor Road.

The incident took place when the driver, while taking a left turn from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) towards Chamaraja Circle, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck the balustrades.

The impact damaged at least eight stone pillars and railings along the heritage stretch. MCC workers arrived promptly and cleared the debris. KSRTC officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the accident.

