Four tiger cubs rescued from maize field in Hunsur

December 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Four tiger cubs hidden deep inside a maize field were successfully traced and rescued by the Forest Department after two days of relentless search operations.

The incident was reported at Gowdanakatte village in Hanagodu hobli, Hunsur taluk, where the cubs — estimated to be three to four months old — were found crying with hunger inside the field belonging to farmer Ravikumar.

Their rescue brought much- needed relief to the villagers of Gowdanakatte and neighbouring areas, who had been living in fear since the sighting.

On Nov. 27, the tigress sheltering the cubs in the field had attempted to attack two farmers and even charged at Forest staff involved in the combing operation. Drone surveillance later confirmed the presence of the tigress along with her litter.

That very night, the Forest Department swung into action and by the morning of Nov. 28, the tigress was safely captured. However, the cubs remained untraceable despite continuous combing by more than 60 personnel over two days, causing mounting concern among officials.

Given their young age, the cubs lacked the strength to hunt or move far. On the morning of Nov. 30, weakened and hungry, they began crying for their mother from inside Ravikumar’s maize field.

Locals alerted the Forest staff, who immediately rushed to the spot. At around 10.45 am, one cub was located and rescued, followed soon by the remaining three, each found hiding at different spots within the same field.

All four cubs were examined by veterinarian Dr. Adarsh, who certified them to be in good health. They were subsequently shifted to the Mysuru Zoo’s Chamundi Wildlife Rescue, Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli.

The large-scale rescue operation involved over 80 personnel, led by DCF Mohammad Fayazuddin, Mysuru DCF K. Paramesh, Hunsur RFO Nandakumar, Veeranahosahalli RFO Vinod Gowda and teams from the Elephant Task Force, Leopard Task Force and Special Tiger Protection Force.