AIDS-free Karnataka by 2030: Health Minister in Mysuru

December 1, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that the Government is making efforts to make Karnataka AIDS and HIV Positive free by 2030.

He was speaking after inaugurating World AIDS Day-2025 organised jointly by the Health and Family Welfare Department and Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society at MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall in J.K. Grounds here this morning.

“AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) was first detected in 1981 and grew into a deadly disease in 5 years. According to available statistics, as many as 1,16,200 people have died of the deadly disease in the State in the period between 2001 and 2025. There was no proper medicine then for curing the deadly disease in the beginning, which posed a big challenge for the medical fraternity. However, thanks to the consistent efforts of our Scientists and Doctors, those affected should not get worried as the right treatment is available now,” he said.

Picture shows students taking out a bike rally to mark World AIDS Day-2025.

“Apart from preventing AIDS, it is equally important to check the spread of the disease among the population. At the same time, AIDS patients must get mental support as it is vital for the psychology of patients,” Dinesh Gundurao said.

Continuing, the Minister observed that homosexuality is the main carrier of the disease. Expressing concern that hostels and such other student shelters are becoming the main source of homosexuality, Dinesh Gundurao said that it is important to erase the social stigma that AIDS and HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) patients face in the society.

The Minister released an AIDS awareness poster on the occasion. This year, the Day is observed with the theme ‘Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.’

MLA K. Harishgowda, Kannada Book Authority Chairman Dr. Manasa, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Deputy Director & Incharge Div. Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr. B. Mallika, District AIDS Prevention and Control Society Programme Officer Dr. Mohammad Shiraz Ahmed and others were present.

Bike rally and march

Earlier, a bike rally and students march to mark the observation of World AIDS Day was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate to J.K. Grounds, passing through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road and Dewan’s Road.

The rally was flagged off by Karnataka AIDS Prevention Society Project Director Padma Channabasappa.

More than 400 ASHA workers, nursing students from different hospitals and members of NGOs took part in awareness march.