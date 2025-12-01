Tiger sighting at BEML: 10 camera traps set up to trace movements

December 1, 2025

Two cages installed for safe capture of big cat

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department has intensified operations to trace a tiger spotted inside the BEML factory premises on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Acting on information provided by the BEML management on Saturday morning, along with a supporting video clip, Forest officials rushed to the location and conducted detailed inspections. CCTV footage from the campus confirmed the tiger’s presence, with two cameras capturing clear visuals of the animal moving around.

To track its movements, the Department has installed ten camera traps across the vast BEML campus extending over 500 acres and sprinkled water on mud roads to record pug marks.

Additionally, two cages — one a large model brought from Tumakuru and the other a standard trap — have been placed to ensure the safe capture of the tiger.

On Sunday morning, a combing operation was launched under the leadership of Mysuru DCF K. Paramesh, with teams from the Elephant Task Force, Leopard Task Force and around 30 staff participating. However, no fresh signs of the animal were found, prompting the installation of additional camera traps across the campus.

Forest officials suspect that the tiger, sighted both in mobile footage captured by security staff and in CCTV visuals, may have leapt over the compound wall during the night and moved towards the forested areas near Yelwal, Aloka or Arabithittu.

Meanwhile, BEML employees and nearby residents have been advised to remain alert and exercise caution until the situation is completely brought under control.