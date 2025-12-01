Regional dialects like Arebhashe enrich Kannada language: CM
News

December 1, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday emphasised that while Kannada forms the foundation of Karnataka’s identity, regional dialects such as Arebhashe have enriched the language and  culture of the State.

He was speaking at the Arebhashe Academy Honorary Awards 2024 ceremony, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Karnataka Arebhashe Culture and Literature Academy, Madikeri, held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru yesterday.

Highlighting the distinct heritage of the Arebhashe-speaking Gowda community, Siddaramaiah noted that they are concentrated in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts, with a population of over three lakh.

Tracing their history, he recalled how the community migrated from Sakleshpur to Sullia during drought years in the late 19th century, blending Kannada with Tulu and Konkani to form the Arebhashe dialect.

The CM observed that Karnataka is home to nearly 230 minor dialects/ languages, all rooted in Kannada, and urged the Academy to continue its efforts to preserve and promote Arebhashe. He fondly remembered his acquaintance with Kurunji Venkataramanagowda, a prominent Arebhashe                                       community leader.

On developmental support, Siddaramaiah assured that the Government would meet the current demand for Rs. 50 lakh, in addition to the Rs. 1 crore already provided earlier to the Nadagowda community, Bhagamandala.

He also promised to examine other pending requests. Furthermore, he announced that a proposal to allocate land for Arebhashe Gowdas in Madikeri would be placed before the next Cabinet meeting.

During the event, the CM felicitated K.R. Gangadhara, Dr. U.P. Shivananda and D.S. Anand with the Arebhashe Academy Honorary Award.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister Byrathi Suresh, MLA & CM’s Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnanna, MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, Academy President Sadananda Mavaji and Kannada & Culture Department Director K.M. Gayathri were present.

