It is not the mandate for Siddaramaiah Government: MLC

November 25, 2024

Mysuru: Asserting that the by-poll results are not a mandate for the Siddaramaiah Government, MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that the results will not cover up the scams that has embroiled Siddaramaiah and his Congress Government.

Reacting to the by-poll results here on Saturday, Vishwanath said that those who have won need not be over-joyous about their victory as elections are today fought with rampant distribution of money, liquor and freebies.

Maintaining that the by-polls were no exception for electoral malpractices, he said that one must not believe that the MUDA scam that has happened in Mysuru, works out in the Channapatna by-poll.

Reiterating that those who are facing allegations need not be delighted about the victory, he said that the defeat of JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna is all part of democracy.

Noting that the BJP and JD(S) workers worked together for ensuring the victory of NDA candidates in all the three segments for which the by-polls were held, he said that however, their efforts did not pay off as the NDA candidates tasted defeat in all the three Constituencies.

Admitting that there are 3-4 groups within the State BJP, the MLC observed that it was a testing time for the BJP and the party has to correct its wrongs and overcome its shortcomings for ensuring victory in future elections.