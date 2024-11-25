PM Modi mentions Mysuru’s ‘Early Bird’ in Mann ki Baat

November 25, 2024

New Delhi/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the 116th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ yesterday, addressed the declining sparrow population in India and highlighted innovative efforts being undertaken to revive it.

“Due to increasing urbanisation, children in cities rarely spot sparrows. In our childhood, sparrows were a common sight on rooftops, playing an essential role in maintaining biodiversity. But now, they have become scarce in urban areas,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed concern that many children today know sparrows only through pictures or videos. “Unique initiatives are being taken to reintroduce this beloved bird to the lives of children,” he noted.

Modi lauded the efforts of organisations and NGOs that have significantly contributed to sparrow conservation. He highlighted Mysuru’s ‘Early Bird’ organisation, which runs a campaign aimed at connecting children with nature.

“This organisation has established a special library to educate children about birds. It has also developed a ‘Nature Education Kit’ containing storybooks, games, activity sheets and jigsaw puzzles to foster a sense of responsibility toward nature,” Modi explained.

He further elaborated that ‘Early Bird’ takes children from urban areas to rural settings to help them identify and understand different bird species. “Thanks to these efforts, children have begun recognising various bird species, fostering a deeper connection with nature,” the Prime Minister said.

Encouraging listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to undertake similar initiatives, Modi emphasised, “If we make such efforts in our surroundings, sparrows will surely return to our lives, enriching biodiversity and teaching the younger generation to appreciate nature.”