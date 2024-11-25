‘It will encourage more people to think about birds, nature’

November 25, 2024

New Delhi/Mysuru: ‘Early Bird’ is an initiative by the Education and Public Engagement Programme of the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF).

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Abhisheka Krishnagopal, Programme Manager – Early Bird, NCF said, “We are thrilled that our Prime Minister mentioned us in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. We aim to connect children with nature through birds and having the Prime Minister endorse this mission adds immense value.”

She noted that the PM’s words will help them reach a larger audience, which is crucial in a vast country like India. “As an NGO, spreading our work can often be challenging, but such recognition brings visibility to our efforts,” she said.

Abhisheka clarified that ‘Early Bird’ is not a foundation but a programme under NCF. “Also, we have not started libraries but are collaborating with the Karnataka Government to introduce nature education in all 6,000 Gram Panchayats libraries across the State. We do not take urban children to rural areas. Our work spans across the State and we primarily collaborate with educators, librarians, and NGOs rather than working directly with children. This approach enables us to impact more children through these intermediaries,” she added.

“There is a common misconception about the sparrow population. As a scientific organisation, our research indicates that sparrows are not declining overall. Instead, they are moving away from urban areas due to a lack of suitable habitats and food. While urban sparrow sightings have reduced, the overall population remains stable. We hope that Modi’s words encourage more people to think about birds and nature,” Abhisheka added.