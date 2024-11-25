After Women’s Panel visit, corrective steps taken at Sub-Urban Bus Stand

November 25, 2024

Mysuru: Following the recent visit of Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand in city, the KSRTC authorities have taken corrective steps, addressing the lacunae pointed by the women’s panel and have submitted a report along with photos in this regard to the latter.

The Ladies Waiting Room, Baby Feeding Room and an exclusive room for transgenders were lacking doors and potable drinking water facility, severely inconveniencing the women passengers. However, the KSRTC authorities had failed to take notice of these issues, as complained by the commuters during the visit of Chowdhary.

Vexed by the lackadaisical attitude of KSRTC officials, Chowdhary had taken them to task, as such inadequacies amounted to clear violation of fundamental rights. She had insisted KSRTC officials to take steps to address the anomalies and send a action taken report along with photos to the Women’s Commission.

The toilets meant for women and men were also reeking of smell that had also come to the notice of the Commission. Owing to non-maintenance of overhead water tank, the passengers were deprived of access to pure drinking water.

Chairperson of the Women’s Commission Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary held a meeting with the officials and had instructed them to fix the door for ladies waiting room, feeding room and transgenders toilet, besides cleaning the overhead water tank.