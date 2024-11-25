A week to go but glaring lack of administrative attention Chunchanakatte Jalapathotsava

November 25, 2024

Mysuru: With just a week remaining for the renowned Chunchanakatte Jalapathotsava, preparations by the Mysuru District and K.R. Nagar Taluk administrations are yet to take off.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, has seen minimal activity so far, with only some potholes being filled. This lack of progress has raised concerns among locals about the event’s readiness this year.

The Jalapathotsava attracts visitors from Mysuru and across the State, but the Taluk Administration has not yet initiated cleaning efforts around the temple area or the stage for the inaugural function.

There has also been a lack of effort in promoting the event to attract tourists. Apart from a preliminary meeting chaired by K.R. Nagar MLA Ravishankar with the Deputy Commissioner, no further meetings have taken place to discuss preparations.

Although the event is organised under the Tourism Department, no representatives have been assigned to critical tasks such as identifying local artists, decorating the temple and its surroundings, cleaning the roads, or installing information boards.

In contrast, the Mandya District Administration had started State-wide publicity efforts for the Gaganachukki and Bharachukki Jalapathotsava nearly a month before the event. The Mysuru District Administration, however, has yet to begin publicity for the Chunchanakatte event.

Local villagers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the administration’s neglect of the area, which they believe should be recognised as a key tourist destination. The lack of basic facilities for tourists has also drawn criticism.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to insufficient water at the Falls, the local community is urging the taluk administration to expedite preparations, as only a week remains before the event.