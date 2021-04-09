RT-PCR negative report not mandatory: DC clarifies

April 9, 2021

Bengaluru / Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has withdrawn an order issued here yesterday regarding certain measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in City and District, including making RT-PCR negative report mandatory to visit tourist places, cinema halls, recreation clubs and other places for a period of ten days, starting from April 10.

In a press release from the Deputy Commissioner this morning, the DC has clarified that there is no need to carry RT-PCR negative report to enter Mysuru or to enter cinema halls, convention centres, tourist spots or recreation clubs.

The DC further clarified that even though she had passed an order (MYSDC/MAG1/MLO/71 (6)2020 (E-95753)yesterday afternoon stating that RT-PCR negative report was mandatory to enter tourist spots, resorts, convention halls / party halls, recreation clubs and cinema halls, it was not supposed to be issued at her level and should have come from the State Government. Hence, the DC’s earlier order about requiring RT-PCR negative report stands cancelled.

It may be recalled that yesterday after the DC issued the mandatory RT-PCR negative report order, N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department and Member-Secretary of Disaster Management, issued another order stating that the Mysuru DC did not have the authority to issue such orders and that it had to come from the State Government.

He said the Chief Minister’s note: E-CM/2464345/2021, dated 29/03/2021, has clearly stated that only Chief Secretary is authorised to issue any directions pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic such as containment zones, vehicle movement, restriction on crowding of people, permission to be given or withdrawn for certain activities. All such orders should have the approval of the Chief Minister. No Minister or officer has powers to issue such orders without bringing to the notice of the Chief Secretary.

“Despite this order, it is found that certain district administrations are issuing separate orders on COVID-19 control and this is quite contrary to what the CM had ordered. In view of this, Heads of all Government Departments, District Administrations, Authorities, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, City Corporations and Local Bodies must not issue separate orders from their end. Any order issued already, shall be withdrawn immediately. Any definite proposal must be submitted to the State Government which will be discussed with the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary and then arrive at a decision.”

These two orders created confusion among officers, resort owners, cinema hall proprietors, and recreation club secretaries and the public who were left wondering which order to follow? Should they follow the DC order or should they ignore it as Principal Secretary, who represents the Government, had stated that the DC order “shall be withdrawn immediately.”

For now, the Mysuru DC has cleared the air this afternoon. So, people need not carry RT-PCR negative report to visit tourist places, recreation clubs, cinema halls and convention halls in Mysuru.