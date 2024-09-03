RTI activist reports attempt to assault

September 3, 2024

Seeks Police protection amid MUDA land scam exposé

Mysuru: RTI activist N. Gangaraju, who had earlier sought Police protection due to a threat to his life, has lodged an online complaint with the Mysuru City Police Commissioner regarding an attempted assault and threats made against him by some miscreants while he was returning to Mysuru from Turuvekere on Sept. 1.

In his complaint filed on Sept. 1, Gangaraju, a resident of KHB Colony in Kuvempunagar, reported that he and his family travelled to Turuvekere for personal reasons on the morning of Sept. 1. On their return that evening, he noticed that they were being followed by two unidentified miscreants on a two-wheeler with no licence plate.

The miscreants attempted to waylay his car by signalling him to pull over at the Pandavapura- Srirangapatna border. Sensing danger, Gangaraju continued driving without stopping, with the miscreants in pursuit.

As he reached the Bengaluru- Mysuru Highway, the miscreants took advantage of the heavy traffic to follow him closely. At one point, they positioned themselves in front of his car, trying to force him to stop and threatening him loudly. They also attempted to assault him and his family members inside the car. Despite these attempts, he man aged to reach Mysuru safely.

He stated in his complaint that this attack is linked to his ongoing efforts to expose the site allotment scams in MUDA , for which he has been regularly releasing documents as evidence.

Gangaraju suspects that land-grabbers and others involved in the scam are conspiring against him. He has requested the Police to immediately register a case, investigate the incident and apprehend the culprits.

Gangaraju also mentioned that he had faced similar threats in 2020-21 and had requested Police protection, which was denied at that time.

He stressed that he and his family are currently facing life threats due to his exposure of land scams and has called for Police security for himself and his family. He warned that if anything were to happen to him, the Police would be held responsible.